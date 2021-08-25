BofA Securities downgrades Voltas, Havells and Tata Power; here’s why

Bank of America Securities have downgraded Voltas, Havells and Tata Power. While the firm is positive on Voltas and Havells from a structural growth story point of view and expects Tata Power to be a big beneficiary of renewable energy push, hefty valuations and high expectations on earnings should see a limited upside especially for Voltas and Havells in the near-term.

Bank of America Securities has downgraded Voltas, Havells and Tata Power. While the firm is positive on Voltas and Havells from a structural growth story point of view and expects Tata Power to be a big beneficiary of renewable energy push, hefty valuations and high expectations on earnings should see a limited upside especially for Voltas and Havells in the near-term.

For Tata Power, the key risk, according to BofA Securities, is lack of clarity on the renewable monetisation and resolution of the Mundra issue.

The brokerage house has cut the target price on Havells to Rs 1,126 from Rs 1,305 revising its rating to ‘underperform’ from ‘neutral’.

On Voltas, the firm has revised the rating to ‘underperform’ from ‘buy’ cutting the target price to Rs 954 from Rs 1,183.

On Tata Power, the rating is revised to ‘underperform’ from ‘neutral’ with a target price of Rs 118.

