Blue Star detects cyber attack at certain locations, but says no impact on operations

Shares of Blue Star Ltd ended at Rs 1,365.00, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.073 percent on the BSE.
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday said it had detected a cyber-attack at certain locations but has not found any material impact on the operations of the company due to this incident.
"This is to inform you that the company had detected a cyber-attack at certain locations. The technical team had taken all necessary precautions to retrieve and restore the systems. We have not found any material impact on the operations of the company due to this incident," it said in an exchange filing.
Further, it said, "All our systems are operational."
Last year, Tata Power had reported a cyber attack on its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and affected its systems. The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.
Blue Star said all critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer-facing portals and touchpoints, it added.
Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar last year informed Parliament that over 12.67 lakh cyber security incidents have been reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team till November 2022.
In 2021, 14.02 lakh cyber security incidents were recorded in the country, according to information shared by Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha.
"With the borderless cyberspace coupled with anonymity, along with rapid growth of the Internet, the rise in cyber attacks and cyber security incidents is a global phenomenon. Government is fully cognisant and aware of various cyber security threats. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India," the minister said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 7, 2023 5:51 PM IST
