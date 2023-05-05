Blue Star declares 1:1 bonus issue of shares - Stock snaps three-day losing streak

2 Min(s) Read
Blue Star also recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.
Shares of home appliances maker Blue Star snapped a three-day losing streak after the company's board announced an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
This means that the company will issue one equity share for every one share held by an eligible shareholder as of the record date.
The company will seek shareholders' approval for the bonus share issue. The record date shall be decided by the Board post approval of the shareholders through postal ballot, according to an exchange filing.