Blue Star gets Rs 100 crore grant from promoter Ashok Advani for Research & Development activities

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 25, 2023 12:28:54 PM IST (Published)

The grant would be staggered over a period of five years to boost research and development (R&D) activities at Blue Star.

Air-conditioning and refrigeration company Blue Star Ltd. on Friday announced that its chairman emeritus and promoter Ashok M Advani has offered a personal grant aggregating to Rs 100 crore to the company.

The company said that the grant would be staggered over a period of five years to boost research and development (R&D) activities at Blue Star.


“The purpose is to significantly accelerate, broaden and sustain investment in the technology and product development of the air conditioning and refrigeration products to meet the rapidly changing needs of the Indian and international markets,” the company announced in a press release on Friday.

Advani, while expressing his intention behind the grant, said, “We expect significant benefits in the form of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products (from the R&D). Having spent my entire career in Blue Star, it is a proud moment for me to contribute to the future success of the company and its stakeholders through this grant.”

Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of the board of Blue Star, said, “The company intends to utilise the above grant for several innovation projects to be undertaken in its R&D centres in India and abroad, for developing cutting-edge cooling and heating products designed for a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint.”

Earlier this month, Blue Star had opened a new plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The factory’s first phase has a capacity of 3 lakh room AC units, with the potential to scale up to 1.2 million units by the financial year 2027.

"We are manufacturing 25,000 room AC units per month, but are aiming to produce about 1 lakh units per month by phase-3," said B Thiagarajan, Managing Director at Blue Star Ltd., in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.

Shares of Blue Star ended 2.6 percent higher at Rs 1,460.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
