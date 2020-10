The share price of Blue Dart Express rallied on Friday after the company reported a three-fold jump in its profit to Rs 41.39 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The stock gained as much as 16 percent to Rs 3,767.20 per share on the NSE. At 11:10 am, the shares traded 10.2 percent higher at Rs 3,580.40.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 14 crore for the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also rose 8 percent to Rs 864 crore as compared to Rs 800 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit also went up three-fold to Rs 97 crore while margins (OPM) jumped to 11 percent from 3 percent last year on the back of favourable growth in sales revenue and cost control.

Furthermore, the firm added that it paid Rs 34.2 crore as a one-time ex-gratia to all employees, excluding senior management, as part of the company''s ''People First'' policy.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, "Macroeconomic indicators as well as the opening up of the economy signal a greener future for the country. We see our customers' businesses coming back to track with an exciting festive season around the corner, for which we are fully prepared."

He also added that as pharmaceutical companies and the government work in tandem to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, Blue Dart is gearing up to provide logistics support when a prospective vaccine candidate does arrive.

He added, "Automation and technology will continue to be the pivot for the business and Blue Dart will continue investing in these capabilities. Our investments into the brand, people, digitisation and infrastructure will take a new trajectory, as we build our brand for the future."