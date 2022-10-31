    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Blue Dart shares drop after higher operating costs dent earnings

    Blue Dart shares drop after higher operating costs dent earnings

    Blue Dart shares drop after higher operating costs dent earnings
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Mangalam Maloo   |Mangalam Maloo  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Higher operating costs hit Blue Dart's EBITDA, even as revenue grew year-on-year

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Blue Dart share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Blue Dart Ltd. dropped on Monday after the company reported a subdued operating performance due to higher operating costs.

    The company's consolidated revenue increased 17.9 percent to Rs 1,325 crore led by price hikes and volumes. The logistics business has seen a sharp recovery after the pandemic-induced lockdowns were lifted.

    However, operating profit took a hit on account of higher costs, especially of fuel and movement of goods. Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 242.99 crore compared to Rs 275.24 crore, a drop of 11.7 percent.

    Consolidated profit after tax was up just 3.4 percent to Rs 93.64 crore compared to Rs 90.55 crore in the previous quarter.

    EBITDA margin stood at 0.18 percent from 0.24 percent during the same period last year.

    Some of the near-term triggers for the company include the festive season which will impact the company's December quarter results. The company will implement a price hike of 9.6 percent from December this year.

    Blue Dart Aviation is looking to expand its fleet with two Boeing 737 aircraft. This aircraft can reach small airports to increase connectivity.

    At 10:20 am on Monday, the Blue Dart stock was trading at Rs 7,783.70, down 2.15 percent, on the BSE, while the Sensex was up 608.72 points, or 1 percent, to 60,568.57.

    Shares of Blue Dart are trading 3.3 percent lower at Rs 7,680 as of 12 noon. The stock is up 19 percent this year and has outperformed most of its peers.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Blue Dartearnings resultsLogistics companies

    Previous Article

    Hit by windfall tax, MRPL reports net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in September quarter

    Next Article

    IFB Industries shares jump after September quarter earnings beat estimates

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng