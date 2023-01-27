Full festive season fails to boost Blue Dart earnings - shares drop

The logistics company's EBITDA dropped 17.7 percent to Rs 237 crore from Rs 288 crore in the year-ago period.

Blue Dart Express Ltd. has reported a 28.2 percent plunge in net profit at Rs 88.66 crore in the December quarter from Rs 123.42 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, PAT dropped over 5 percent from Rs 93.64 crore in the September quarter.

The company posted a 6.6 percent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,337.70 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,254.74 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, the revenue from operations remained almost flat quarter-on-quarter compared to Rs 1,325.28 crore in the September quarter.

The leading courier services provider’s EBITDA dropped 16.7 percent to Rs 228.03 crore from Rs 273.67 crore in the year-ago period. Further, the EBITDA margin declined to 17.1 percent year-on-year from 21.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine months that ended in December 2022, the company posted a net profit of Rs 301.09 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 3,955.67 crore.

