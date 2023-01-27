English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Full festive season fails to boost Blue Dart earnings shares drop

Full festive season fails to boost Blue Dart earnings - shares drop

Full festive season fails to boost Blue Dart earnings - shares drop
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 3:12:22 PM IST (Published)

The logistics company's EBITDA dropped 17.7 percent to Rs 237 crore from Rs 288 crore in the year-ago period.

Blue Dart Express Ltd. has reported a 28.2 percent plunge in net profit at Rs 88.66 crore in the December quarter from Rs 123.42 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, PAT dropped over 5 percent from Rs 93.64 crore in the September quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company posted a 6.6 percent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,337.70 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,254.74 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, the revenue from operations remained almost flat quarter-on-quarter compared to Rs 1,325.28 crore in the September quarter.


The leading courier services provider’s EBITDA dropped 16.7 percent to Rs 228.03 crore from Rs 273.67 crore in the year-ago period. Further, the EBITDA margin declined to 17.1 percent year-on-year from 21.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine months that ended in December 2022, the company posted a net profit of Rs 301.09 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 3,955.67 crore.

Shares of Blue Dart Express Ltd. are trading 2.22 percent lower at Rs 6,598.85.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Blue Dart

Previous Article

Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Durezol eye drops in US

Next Article

Lamborghini India seeks lower taxes on imported cars ahead of Budget 2023

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X