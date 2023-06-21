Motilal Oswal upgrades Blue Dart to buy as key cost component stabilises, valuations turn attractive

With lower ATF prices and its annual general price increase which has taken effect from January this year, Motilal Oswal expects Blue Dart's EBITDA margin to improve to 13-14 percent from the second half of financial year 2024 from current levels of 10-11 percent.
The brokerage has also ascribed a price target of Rs 8,040 for Blue Dart, which implies a potential upside of 16 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.
The broking firm said that the courier and logistics major has leadership in Air Express space and it is focusing on increasing market share in the e-commerce sector.
It expects Blue Dart's operating profit margin or EBITDA (earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin to shoot up to 13-14 percent from second half of FY24 onward from the current level of 10-11 percent.
Shares of Blue Dart are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 7,147.45. Despite the surge on Wednesday, the stock is still down nearly 9 percent on a year-to-date basis.
