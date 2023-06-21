CNBC TV18
Motilal Oswal upgrades Blue Dart to buy as key cost component stabilises, valuations turn attractive

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 11:45:20 AM IST (Published)

With lower ATF prices and its annual general price increase which has taken effect from January this year, Motilal Oswal expects Blue Dart's EBITDA margin to improve to 13-14 percent from the second half of financial year 2024 from current levels of 10-11 percent.

Shares of Blue Dart Express gained as much as 6 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of neutral, citing increasing volumes in the express distribution space.

The brokerage has also ascribed a price target of Rs 8,040 for Blue Dart, which implies a potential upside of 16 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.


Motilal Oswal believes that the cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for nearly 40 percent of Blue Dart's direct operating costs. A significant correction in ATF prices seen recently will boost margin for Blue Dart going forward, the note said.
