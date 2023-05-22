homemarket Newsstocks NewsBLS International gets visa outsourcing contract from Spanish government for another term

BLS International gets visa outsourcing contract from Spanish government for another term
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:33:45 PM IST (Published)

BLS International said that the category of national visas is also being outsourced for the first time, which will lead to a further boosting of volumes and the opening of offices in new geographies.

BLS International Services Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received the contract for visa application outsourcing from the Spanish government for the second time in a row.

The contract, which has been awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) of Spain, covers Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC, amongst other regions.


As a part of the contract, BLS will offer several value-added services such as SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, and premium lounge, among others.

BLS International has been serving the Spanish government since 2016 and presently operates 122 visa application centers in 40 countries.

The global visa outsourcing and consular services provider handles approximately 2 million Spanish visa applications annually and is expected to increase further, the company said in a regulatory film to the stock exchanges.

The company said that the category of national visas is also being outsourced for the first time, which will lead to a further boosting of volumes and the opening of offices in new geographies.

In the March quarter, the visa and consular services provider’s net profit more than doubled to Rs 76.73 crore, while revenue grew by nearly 80 percent to Rs 448.6 crore.

According to the management, BLS reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue and maintained the EBITDA (earnings, before, interest taxes, depreciation, and amortization) levels primarily due to robust growth coming in from visa and consular services, coupled with digital services businesses.

Shares of BLS International are trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 178.65.

