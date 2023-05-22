English
BLS International gets visa outsourcing contract from Spanish government for another term

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:33:45 PM IST (Published)

BLS International said that the category of national visas is also being outsourced for the first time, which will lead to a further boosting of volumes and the opening of offices in new geographies.

BLS International Services Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received the contract for visa application outsourcing from the Spanish government for the second time in a row.

The contract, which has been awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) of Spain, covers Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC, amongst other regions.


As a part of the contract, BLS will offer several value-added services such as SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, and premium lounge, among others.

