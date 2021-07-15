BLS International Services shares rise 8% on partnering with Flipkart for last-mile services

The share price of BLS International Services soared 8.2 percent to Rs 144.65 on Thursday after the firm partnered with Flipkart to provide last-mile services across the country.

The stock has rallied over 200 percent in the last 1 year and over 50 percent YTD.

An online visa application centre in India, BLS International provides consultancy services to individuals, students, families and others. The company is a “preferred partner” for embassies and governments across the world.

BLS works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The company now has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally, it said.

As per experts, with a lot of countries opening up and others expected to lift their travel-related restrictions in the coming months, this company will certainly continue to be in focus.

For the March quarter, the firm posted a 162 percent surge in its net profit at Rs 23.51 crore as against Rs 8.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales, however, declined 4.42 percent to Rs 144.56 crore in the quarter under review versus Rs 151.24 crore during the quarter ended March 2020.

For the full year FY21, its net profit declined 4.35 percent to Rs 50.15 crore as against Rs 52.43 crore in FY20. Sales also declined 39.15 percent to Rs 478.37 crore in FY21 versus Rs 786.14 crore in FY20.