BLS International shares drop 6% after 1.4 crore shares change hands in a block deal

Details about the buyers and sellers in this transaction are yet to be known.

Shares of global visa outsourcing and consular services provider BLS International Ltd. declined more than 6 percent on Thursday as 3.4 percent of its equity changed hands in a block deal.

According to market data, around 1.41 crore shares, worth Rs 253.3 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 177 per share.

The visa and consular services provider's net profit more than doubled during the March quarter to Rs 76.73 crore, while revenue grew by nearly 80 percent to Rs 448.6 crore.

The management said that BLS reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue and maintained the EBITDA levels on the back of robust growth coming in from visa & consular services, coupled with Digital Services businesses.

BLS International is a services partner for governments and citizens. It is in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

Shares of BLS International are trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 180.