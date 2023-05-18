BLS International shares drop 6% after 1.4 crore shares change hands in a block deal

Details about the buyers and sellers in this transaction are yet to be known.

Shares of global visa outsourcing and consular services provider BLS International Ltd. declined more than 6 percent on Thursday as 3.4 percent of its equity changed hands in a block deal.

Live Tv

Loading...

According to market data, around 1.41 crore shares, worth Rs 253.3 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 177 per share.