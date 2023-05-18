BLS International shares drop 6% after 1.4 crore shares change hands in a block deal

1 Min(s) Read
Details about the buyers and sellers in this transaction are yet to be known.
Shares of global visa outsourcing and consular services provider BLS International Ltd. declined more than 6 percent on Thursday as 3.4 percent of its equity changed hands in a block deal.
According to market data, around 1.41 crore shares, worth Rs 253.3 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 177 per share.
