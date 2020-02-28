  • SENSEX
Bloodbath at D-Street: Key reasons why Sensex shed 1,200 points today

Updated : February 28, 2020 11:10 AM IST

Indian benchmark indices plunged over 2.5 percent in early deals, opening at over 5-month low after coronavirus fears triggered a massive sell-off in the globals stocks.
In intra-day deals, the Sensex fell as much as 1,194 points to 38,551, while, Nifty 50 index declined 363 points to 11,269.80.
The indices have declined every session this week, falling over 1 percent in 4 of 5 sessions.
