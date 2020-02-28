Bloodbath at D-Street: Key reasons why Sensex shed 1,200 points today

Indian benchmark indices plunged over 3 percent on Friday, hitting over 5-month lows after coronavirus fears triggered a massive sell-off in the global stocks. Concerns surrounding the outbreak’s impact on the global economy have also forced investors to move to safe-haven assets. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 1,194 points to 38,551, while, Nifty 50 index declined 363 points to 11,269.80.

This is the sixth day of the consecutive slide for domestic stocks where investors lost Rs 10 lakh crore so far. Both the indices have shed about 6 percent so far this week, on track for their worst week since February 12, 2016.

Analysts remained cautious, saying that the unabated spread would result in the global economy growing at the slowest pace in a decade.

“Although the mortality rate of coronavirus is much lower than for SARS, its transmissibility makes it much more difficult to prevent it from spreading. Furthermore, the short-term economic damage of the coronavirus is likely to be more profound,” said Credit Suisse in a recent report.

Here are the top factors that led to this bloodbath:

Coronavirus

In the latest updates on the coronavirus, there have been more than 82,100 infections and 2,800 deaths worldwide, according to the latest toll from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Cases of the virus have appeared in 9 new countries, bringing the number of countries hit by the virus to more than 45. South Korea has announced over 1,590 infections.

Meanwhile, Iran has suffered the highest death toll outside China, with 26 dead, suggesting there are likely many more cases than the 245 reported, which includes some senior officials.

A Reuters tally showed about 10 countries reported their first virus cases in past 24 hours, including Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and the first case in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to reports, US state of California is monitoring more than 8,400 people, who arrived on commercial flights for coronavirus symptoms from “points of concern,” but the state lacks test kits and has been held back by federal testing rules, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

Global Market Selloff

Spooked by the impact on China, the heart of corporate supply chains, and the increasing effect on other countries, stocks sank deeper into the red on Thursday and oil prices fell.

Global equity markets have dropped for six straight days, wiping out more than $3.6 trillion in value. Share prices were on track for the worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008 as virus-related disruptions to international travel and supply chains fueled fears of recession in the United States and the Euro zone.

The S&P 500 finished 12 percent below its February 19 record close, marking its fastest correction ever in just six trading days, while the Dow registered a record one-day points drop, which was also its fourth 1,000-point decline in history and the second this week.

Q3 GDP data

Economists do not expect much change in the October-December GDP growth slated to be released later today. According to economists at SBI, the GDP growth will stay flat at 4.5 percent in Q3. They also said that India faces the risk of getting impacted by the coronavirus epidemic economically because of its high reliance on Chinese imports for various goods.

Meanwhile Reuters poll shows that GDP growth is likely to rise 4.7 percent in the last quarter of 2019 from 4.5 percent the previous quarter.

FII outflows continue

Another major factor for the downtrend may be the rise in FII outflows. Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,127 crore in the cash market just yesterday. This week, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 10,000 crore from domestic equities, dragging the indices down about 4 percent.

Commodities

Gold prices retreated as investors booked profits from a 1% jump in the last session, but the metal had some support as mounting concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus outbreak lifted expectations of rate cuts by major central banks. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,635.39 per ounce by 0422 GMT. The metal has added about 3% so far this month, its third straight monthly gain.

Oil prices plunged to their lowest in more than a year on Friday, putting them on track for the biggest weekly decline in more than four years, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus stoked fears of slowing global demand.

The most active Brent crude contract for May was down $1.37, or 2.7%, at $50.36 a barrel by 0445 GMT, a 14-month low. The front-month April contract expires later on Friday.