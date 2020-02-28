Market Bloodbath at D-Street: Key reasons why Sensex shed 1,200 points today Updated : February 28, 2020 11:10 AM IST Indian benchmark indices plunged over 2.5 percent in early deals, opening at over 5-month low after coronavirus fears triggered a massive sell-off in the globals stocks. In intra-day deals, the Sensex fell as much as 1,194 points to 38,551, while, Nifty 50 index declined 363 points to 11,269.80. The indices have declined every session this week, falling over 1 percent in 4 of 5 sessions.