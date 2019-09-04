Market
Bleak auto demand, fall in domestic prices hurt steel makers; inventories pile up
Updated : September 04, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Domestic steel prices have slid for the eleventh successive week, falling 15-20 percent since April.
Inventories of the top 3 steel producers have doubled up sequentially in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more