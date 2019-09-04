Bleak auto demand, fall in domestic prices hurt steel makers; inventories pile up

Domestic steel prices have slid for the eleventh successive week, falling 15-20 percent since April. International steel prices are also affected by the level of Chinese output because of that country's high share in world production. As the largest steel exporter, China saw a slump of more than 3 percent in steel futures owing to heightened global concerns. Amid all these negative factors in the sector, Indian steel makers continue to grapple with high inventories.

Steel companies in India are under tremendous pressure, thanks to global concerns and bleak demand in the real estate and auto sector. The trade war between the US and China and weak yuan have led to the fall in global steel prices. According to industry experts, the steel companies would see further decline in share prices and earnings if there's no respite on the trade war front.

Edelweiss has retained its cautious outlook on the sector citing declining spreads and bleak domestic demand. "The downturn this time is more concerning as in FY09 and FY16, domestic consumption growth had still remained robust and elevated imports had played spoilsport,” it said.

It further added that even major steel players might have to go for production cuts in Q2FY20 as domestic demand, particularly in the auto sector, was concerning.