Blackstone likely to sell its entire stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings via block deal

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Iyer   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 12, 2023 8:27:48 PM IST (Updated)

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 400 per share, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

American private equity firm Blackstone is likely to sell the entire 20.5 percent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd through a block deal on Monday, sources close to the development said.

Blackstone, which holds a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd, offloaded a total of 7.94 crore shares or 13.6 percent stake in the company last year.
Also Read: Adani group looking to sell stake in Ambuja Cement to reduce debt: Report
The company is into designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors and motor control units.
It supplies components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments and is not dependent on a single product, vehicle segment, customer or geography.
The company is also one of the two largest exporters of starter motors from the country besides being the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors in India.
Also Read: Nazara Technologies' step-down subsidiaries hold Rs 64 crore at Silicon Valley Bank
Some of its key OEM customers include a global OEM of EVs, a North American passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles maker, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo and Volvo Eicher.
First Published: Mar 12, 2023 8:19 PM IST
