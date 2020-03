Trading in the US stock market was suspended for 15 minutes, minutes after the S&P 500 opened with a 7% cut, the prescribed limit for a lower circuit. Shares continued to trade at the same level after trading resumed following the halt.

The sell-off -- being dubbed by many as Black Monday -- caps a day of frenzied selling across global markets.

When the circuit limit was triggered, the Dow Jones was off 1,884 points while the S&P 500 was down 208 points.

With the move, the Nasdaq has lost about 20 percent from its peak, entering the bear market territory.

The market volatility has been induced by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), which has spread to 109 countries, and has resulted in nearly 4,000 deaths.

Experts have warned that the economic impact of the outbreak could plunge create vast job losses and potentially plunge economies into recession.