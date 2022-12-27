The key takeaways from B&K Securities' chemical channel checks

B&K Securities expects supply chains to be disrupted yet again as the Chinese new year (January 22 - February 5) approaches.

Brokerage firm B&K Securities expects demand environment for certain chemicals to remain subdued owing to a weak supply chain and a hit in demand.

A recent chemical channel check conducted by the brokerage observes that buying activity among dealers has remained muted. The brokerage has attributed the muted activity to a conscious attempt at keeping lower inventory levels and also slower demand in key markets like textiles, paints & coatings, construction chemicals, consumer durables and select pharma.

When it comes to pricing, prices have declined but that is due to a higher base. Supply side disruptions continue but those are offset by weak demand.

Crude prices have declined 10.4 percent compared to the previous quarter while the decline in petchem prices is a mixed bag. B&K Securities expects supply chains to be disrupted yet again as the Chinese new year (January 22 - February 5) approaches.

The channel check also noted that minor supply-side hiccups may not materially change the realisation of chemical commodities.

Here's are some key highlights from B&K's channel checks on various chemicals:

Chemical: Soda Ash

Used By: Tata Chemicals, GHCL

Takeaways: Demand in architectural glass has plunged while prices have not changed month-on-month

Chemical: Caustic Soda

Used By: Gujarat Alkalies

Takeaways: Prices settled at Rs 55 per kg after unprecedented volatility and should remain at these levels

Chemical: Refrigerant Gas

Used By: SRF, Navin Fluorine

Takeaways: Weak offtake seen in November and December

Chemical: Dye Intermediates

Used By: Kiri Industries, Bodal Chemicals

Takeaways: H-Acid and vinyl Sulphone prices have witnessed a declining trend

Chemical: Nitric Client

Used By: GNFC, Aarti Industries - Raw Material for them

Takeaways: Seeing supplies easing

Chemical: Acetic Acid

Used By: GNFC