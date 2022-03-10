A BJP win in UP positive for Dalal Street? How analysts are reading Assembly poll result leads

Indian equity benchmarks held on to opening gains after a gap-up start on Thursday, March 10, as investors assessed early numbers from results of Assembly polls in five states.

Buying across sectors pushed both Sensex and Nifty50 to jump more than 2.5 percent as early trends from the counting of votes showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in the key state of Uttar Pradesh. Catch latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

The outcome of Assembly polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa is likely to set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Will the return of the ruling BJP in UP spell good news for the market?

Here's how analysts and experts are reading early numbers on Assembly elections in the five states:

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI Capital Markets:

"Uttar Pradesh is a very important state for the government. Wining the northern and western regions is very important for the BJP as they are weak in the eastern and southern parts of the country."

"The reform process would continue, which is important for the market."

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services:

"The outcome of state polls, particularly a decisive victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is positive from a market perspective."

"However, the dominant theme influencing the market in the short to medium term would be the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve."

Ajay Srivastava, Dimensions Corp Finance Services:

"I don't think it makes a difference to the market, but it makes a difference to the confidence and I think the confidence is really good at this point of time... With the victory of the AAP in Punjab, you come to the point where every party will have to start focusing on delivery on the ground. I think, this is quite a nice message from the people to the government, to say: 'listen, we like stability but if you don't give us economic prosperity, you could be at risk'."

"I think it's a great story playing out in the democracy, great for the economic policy, great for the market, because this gives a message very clearly that gentleman, 'you are on watch... everything is on the table therefore don't take us for granted'."