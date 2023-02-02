Birlasoft shares fall most in nearly a year after key client files for bankruptcy

Shares of global IT services provider Birlasoft tanked nearly 9 percent in trade on Thursday after reports emerged that one of its key clients - the United State-based medical devices manufacturer, Invacare has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 Highlights: Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states
Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
NYSE-listed Invacare Corporation, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has announced that the company and two of its subsidiaries have filed for bankruptcy protection and restructuring.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, Invacare Corp. filed for bankruptcy after a deal with its lenders and bondholders that it will cut down on $240 million in debt and emerge from the bankruptcy chapter 11 within four months.
Birlasoft in October 2019 had announced that it signed a $240 million multi-year deal with Invacare to provide IT services to the manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters and respiratory products. The deal was expected to be spread over a period of 10 years.
Birlasoft, a part of $2.4 billion CK Birla group, provides enterprise and digital services such as data analytics, cloud, domain, blockchain and CRM and supply chain management.
Shares of Birlasoft have been under pressure recently, having nearly halved from their 52-week high of Rs 501.60. An additional worry is the fact that its CEO Dharmendra Kapoor and CFO also stepped down.