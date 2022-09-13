By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in green on Tuesday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 113.5 points or 0.63 percent to 18,055 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 355 with a stop loss at Rs 330

Buy Atul Ltd for a target of Rs 10,200 with a stop loss at Rs 9,400

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 572 with a stop loss at Rs 535

Buy Divi’s Laboratories a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,645

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 535

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 419

Sell IndiGo with a stop loss at Rs 1,950

Buy Wipro with a stop loss at Rs 415