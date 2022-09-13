Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in green on Tuesday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 113.5 points or 0.63 percent to 18,055 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 355 with a stop loss at Rs 330
Buy Atul Ltd for a target of Rs 10,200 with a stop loss at Rs 9,400
Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 572 with a stop loss at Rs 535
Buy Divi’s Laboratories a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,645
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 535
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 419
Sell IndiGo with a stop loss at Rs 1,950
Buy Wipro with a stop loss at Rs 415
