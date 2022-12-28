English
Birlasoft enables Best Value Chem to drive scalability by aiding its digital transformation

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 2:23:48 PM IST (Published)

Birlasoft completed the entire migration process within five months.

Birlasoft Ltd., a global enterprise digital and IT services company, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Best Value Chem Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of fragrance and flavour ingredients in India, to enable the company drive scalability by helping in its digital transformation.


It has strengthened its relationship with Best Value Chem by leveraging the RISE with SAP platform to transform its digital landscape on the cloud.

The RISE with SAP is a product bundling the existing SAP assets that focus on providing customers with business-transformation-as-a-service.

With the implementation of RISE with SAP, Birlasoft has streamlined and modernised the operations of Best Value Chem to drive innovation across its business functions, including finance, procurement, production planning, sales and quality management.

The entire migration was completed within five months, the company said.

This helped Best Value Chem embrace scalability, agility, flexibility and productivity in their daily operations and business performance. It also helped create a platform for the intelligent business process by using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies and building robust reporting mechanisms.

Birlasoft’s chief delivery officer Shreeranganath Kulkarni said, that the successful implementation of RISE with SAP for Best Value Chem Private Limited helped them in becoming resilient, sustainable, and competitive.

Shares of Birlasoft are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 294.25. The stock has halved this year.
