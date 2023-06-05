USFDA concludes inspection at Biocon's Bengaluru facility with no observations

Last month, the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon, located at Hyderabad with no observations.

Pharma company Biocon announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded a surveillance and pre-approval inspection at its Bengaluru facility with 'no observations'.

The inspection was conducted at Biocon Pharma’s Oral Solid Dosage formulations manufacturing facility in Bengaluru on June 2.

Last month, the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon, located at Hyderabad with no observations. The inspection was carried out on May 19.

In July, Biocon is expected to launch the low-concentration biosimilar of Humira, whose market size is around $3 billion. According to analysts, Biocon will make less than $100 million annually through the sales of this biosimilar.

During the March quarter, the biotechnology major posted a 31.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 313.2 crore from Rs 238.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 234 crore for the quarter.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 3,773.9 crore, up 56.7 percent from Rs 2,409 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,611.7 crore for the quarter under review.

Additionally, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2023.

Shares of Biocon Ltd. ended 0.42 percent higher at Rs 241.40 on Monday.