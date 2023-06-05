USFDA concludes inspection at Biocon's Bengaluru facility with no observations

2 Min(s) Read
Last month, the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon, located at Hyderabad with no observations.
Pharma company Biocon announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded a surveillance and pre-approval inspection at its Bengaluru facility with 'no observations'.
The inspection was conducted at Biocon Pharma’s Oral Solid Dosage formulations manufacturing facility in Bengaluru on June 2.
