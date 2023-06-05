English
USFDA concludes inspection at Biocon's Bengaluru facility with no observations

Last month, the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon, located at Hyderabad with no observations.

Pharma company Biocon announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded a surveillance and pre-approval inspection at its Bengaluru facility with 'no observations'.

The inspection was conducted at Biocon Pharma’s Oral Solid Dosage formulations manufacturing facility in Bengaluru on June 2.


Last month, the USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon, located at Hyderabad with no observations. The inspection was carried out on May 19.

