#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Biocon surges 5% after profit zooms 73% in June quarter

Updated : July 26, 2019 10:06 AM IST

At 09:40 am, the share was trading at Rs 244.45 per share on the NSE, higher by 2.45 percent
The company reported a 73 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
Biocon surges 5% after profit zooms 73% in June quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV