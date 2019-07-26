Market
Biocon surges 5% after profit zooms 73% in June quarter
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:06 AM IST
At 09:40 am, the share was trading at Rs 244.45 per share on the NSE, higher by 2.45 percent
The company reported a 73 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
