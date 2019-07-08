Healthcare
Biocon stock hovers around 52-week low as its Malyasian facility undergoes inspection
Updated : July 08, 2019 04:29 PM IST
Biocon hovered around its 52-week low reacting to news of 12 observations being issued across three units — drug substance, drug product, device assembly — of the company’s Malaysian facility.
The management seems confident about the 12 observations, saying that they are procedural with no data integrity issues.
