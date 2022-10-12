Biocon shares hit a 52-week low after dropping for the fifth straight day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Biocon stock has been under pressure after the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare issued a list of deficiencies at the company’s Bengaluru plant.

Buy / Sell Biocon share TRADE

Shares of Biocon Ltd. fell to a 52-week low in mid-week trading as shares declined for the fifth consecutive trading session. The stock made an intraday low of Rs 262.25 during Wednesday's trade.

The stock has been under pressure since the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare — a body that sets quality and ethical standards for drugs in Europe — issued a list of deficiencies at the company’s Bengaluru plant last week.

Over the past year, Biocon shares have lost nearly 27 percent of their value compared to a 5 percent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Addressing the concerns raised by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare, Biocon said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, “There were no critical deficiencies, and one deficiency was categorised as 'major’.”

Also Read: Biocon CEO says no intention to sell further stake in Syngene

The pharma company added that it will be responding to the European agency’s observations within a stipulated time.

The European Directorate conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at Biocon’s API site in Bengaluru from September 12 to September 14, according to the filing.

Trendlyne data shows that despite the headwinds, the consensus recommendation of 22 analysts is to hold the stock. In an August 2022 report, financial services firm Geojit BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ with a revised target price of Rs 340.

Geojit expects R&D investments and new product approvals from multiple markets to be the key growth catalysts for the company. However, the firm expects Biocon's margins to remain under pressure for the near term due to pricing pressure and input cost inflation.