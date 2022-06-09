Shares of Biocon surged as much as 6 percent on Thursday after BofA Securities retained their "buy" call on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock with a target price at Rs 415 per share.
According to BofA Securities, the stock provides an upside potential on three factors:
The stock has gained more than 4 percent in this week so far.
The company has evolved into a global integrated biosimilar player post completion of pending Viatris portfolio acquisition, the brokerage firm noted.
Earlier this week, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction that she believes Biocon is at the cusp of a growth wave.
Mazumdar is of the view that big pharma players looking to vacate the biosimilar space, a rise in demand for biosimilars, a comprehensive portfolio of insulins and huge investments by the firm would lead to a growth wave for her company.
She added that the third quarter of FY23 will see a lot of launches for the company. By this year-end, she expects to receive approval for Bevacizumab.