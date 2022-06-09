Cross
Biocon shares surge after BofA says stock can gain more as earnings momentum to continue

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Biocon share price: Shares of Biocon surged as much as 6 percent on Thursday after BofA Securities said that it sees the biopharmaceutical company’s stock climbing higher. The stock provides an upside potential on continued earnings momentum from recent product launches, catalysts from upcoming key approvals and value unlocking opportunity in its biosimilar segment over the medium term, according to BofA Securities.

Shares of Biocon surged as much as 6 percent on Thursday after BofA Securities retained their "buy" call on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock with a target price at Rs 415 per share.
According to BofA Securities, the stock provides an upside potential on three factors:
  • continued earnings momentum from recent product launches,
  • catalysts from upcoming key approvals
  • value unlocking opportunity in its biosimilar segment over the medium term
    • The stock has gained more than 4 percent in this week so far.
    Also Read |
    The company has evolved into a global integrated biosimilar player post completion of pending Viatris portfolio acquisition, the brokerage firm noted.
    Earlier this week, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction that she believes Biocon is at the cusp of a growth wave.
    Mazumdar is of the view that big pharma players looking to vacate the biosimilar space, a rise in demand for biosimilars, a comprehensive portfolio of insulins and huge investments by the firm would lead to a growth wave for her company.
    She added that the third quarter of FY23 will see a lot of launches for the company. By this year-end, she expects to receive approval for Bevacizumab.
