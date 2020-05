Shares of Biocon Ltd fell over 4 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company reported 42.3 percent YoY decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 along with a sharp contraction in the margin. The stock dropped 4.29 percent to touch an intraday low of Rs 320.90 on the BSE.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY20 fell to Rs 123 crore as against Rs 213.7 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 had an estimated profit of Rs 274 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 3 percent to Rs 1,581 crore as compared to Rs 1,528.8 crore, YoY.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) declined 11 percent to Rs 382 crore versus Rs 431 crore while EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 500 bps to 23 percent versus 28 percent, YoY.

“We are dealing with unprecedented challenges related to COVID-19 and as a science-led company we are engaged in several initiatives spanning diagnostic tests, vaccines and therapies towards combating COVID-19,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson.

Biocon’s R&D expenses in the March quarter rose by 36 percent to Rs 125 crore as compared to Rs 92 crore, YoY.

At 10:10 am, shares were trading 3.01 percent lower at Rs 325.20 apiece.

Also, catch all the latest updates and trends from the stock market with CNBC-TV18.com's blog

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions