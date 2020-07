The share price of Biocon Ltd rallied over 9 percent to hit a 52-week high in the early trade on Monday after the company received Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval to market Itolizumab injection solution for emergency use in India to treat patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications.

The stock opened 9.82 percent higher at a 52-week high of Rs 455 per share. However, the stock pared gains, trading 1.89 percent higher at Rs 422.15 at 10:15 am.

The stock has gained more than 50 percent in the last 6 months and over 24 percent in three months.

The DCGI has approved to market Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) injection 25mg and 5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) patients due to COVID-19, Biocon said in an exchange filing.

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications, it added.

Itolizumab will be manufactured and formulated as an intravenous injection at Biocon’s bio-manufacturing facility at Biocon Park, Bengaluru.

Morgan Stanley believes that the drug can be effective for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, given its different mechanism of action for controlling cytokine storm. These are early days given small test populations and limited supplies, it said.

The brokerage maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 per share.

ICICI Securities said that the success of the drug reinforces the company’s inherent capabilities in biologics which augurs well for growth.

However, considering the recent rally in the stock, the brokerage downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 416 per share.