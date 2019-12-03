Biocon shares gain 5% on launch of Ogivri biosimilar in US

Shares of Biocon rose 5 percent on Tuesday after the company launched Trastuzumab biosimilar Ogivri in the US market. The company with its partner Mylan NV announced the US launch of Ogivri. Ogivri, a biosimilar to Herceptin, has been co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan and will be available in 150 mg and 420 mg strengths.

The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to Rs 299.70 per share on the BSE. At 10:30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 290, up 1.4 percent as compared to a 0.14 percent or 56 points fall in the Sensex at 40,746.

So far in 2019, Biocon has underperformed the market, falling 9 percent as compared to around 11 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50. Nifty Pharma has also slipped over 8 percent during the same period.

"Ogivri was the first biosimilar trastuzumab approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and unanimously recommended by the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC). Ogivri is approved for all indications of Herceptin including for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer," the company informed in the BSE filing.

Ogivri is the second biosimilar to be offered by Mylan through the Mylan-Biocon Biologics partnership in the US and the second FDA-approved biosimilar through this collaboration to support cancer patients, it added.

The size of the drug is $2.5 to $2.8 billion in the US market and Biocon is estimated to make $70 to 100 million in peak sales.

"We believe that this is a very important segment for us. The market dynamics are about ensuring access to this very important breast cancer drug and we believe that Mylan and Biocon are committed to this end and we believe that we are able to offer affordable access to this lifesaving breast cancer drug,” Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of the company, told CNBC-TV18.

For the September quarter (Q2FY19), the company reported a net profit of Rs 215.7 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 354.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, including a one-time gain of Rs 171 crore as company fair valued its investment in US-based Equillium. The consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,610.6 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,375.4 crore for the same period year ago.