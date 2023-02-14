Biocon Q3 Results: Firm reports surprise net loss of Rs 41.8 crore, revenue up 35%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 234.90, down by Rs 2.80, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.

Biotechnology major Biocon on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 41.8 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 271.4 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 187.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 194.7 crore for the quarter under review.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,941.1 crore during the period under review, up 35.3 percent against Rs 2,174.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,677.1 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 32 percent to Rs 644.3 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 488.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 21.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 22.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.