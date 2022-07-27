Biocon posts Q1 net profit of Rs 144.4 crore, misses estimates

Biotechnology major Biocon on Wednesday reported a 71.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 144.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 84.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 206.9 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,1395 crore during the period under review, up 21.5 percent against Rs 1,760.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 2.6 percent to Rs 399.4 crore in Q1 FY23 over Rs 389.3 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 18.7 percent in Q1 FY23 as compared to 22.1 percent in Q1 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, "We have had a strong start to the year. At a consolidated level, YoY revenues grew 23 percent backed by robust growth in both Biosimilars (29 percent) and generics (19 percent). Core EBITDA grew 25 percent and margin improved to 31 percent compared to 30 percent in Q1FY22."

"Our financial performance this quarter includes the impact of annual increments in personnel costs as well as increased input and freight costs, pursuant to the pandemic and geopolitical disruptions of global supply chains. R&D investments increased significantly by Rs 87 Crore this quarter reflecting pipeline progression to deliver future growth," she added.

The results came after the close of the market hours.