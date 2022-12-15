Biocon begins clinical trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment drug

Having obtained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the study will cover several tertiary hospitals specialised in handling UC cases.
Biocon Ltd., the Bengaluru-based global biopharmaceutical major, has initiated a clinical study of Itolizumab on patients with Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in India. The clinical study has been taken up in collaboration with Equillium Inc.
This is a phase-2 randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo and active-controlled (adalimumab), two-treatment period study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Itolizumab for the induction of remission in biologics naive patients with moderate to severely active Ulcerative Colitis.
Ulcerative Colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcer in the digestive tract.
Having obtained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the study will cover several tertiary hospitals specialised in handling UC cases. The first patient who intended to participate in the study was screened on December 1.
Among the developing regions of the world, India has the highest reported incidence of 9.31 cases per 100,000 persons for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and 5.41 cases per 100,000 persons for Ulcerative Colitis, according to the company.
