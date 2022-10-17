Biocon Biologics signs pact with Yoshindo to commercialise two assets in Japan

By CNBCTV18.com

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has entered into a strategic out-licensing agreement with Japanese pharmaceutical company Yoshindo Inc. for commercialising two of its pipeline biosimilar assets in the Japanese market.

The subsidiary will receive an upfront licence fee as well as additional payments upon achieving certain development milestones over the next few years, Biocon said in a press release.

As per the pact, Yoshindo gets exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan for the above-mentioned biosimilar assets. Biocon Biologics developed and manufactured these biosimilar assets for an addressable market opportunity of about $700 million.

While one of the biosimilars is used to treat several autoimmune conditions, including psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis, the other is a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of osteoporosis.

“Once approved, these products will expand our offering of affordable, high-quality biosimilars in the Japanese market and help address unmet patient needs in the bone health and immunology therapy areas,” said Shreehas Tambe, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, of Biocon Biologics.

