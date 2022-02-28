Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris biosimilar assets for up to $3.3 billion

Biocon said on Sunday that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics' had entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business. The deal is worth up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash, said the Biocon arm, which aims to create a unique fully integrated global biosimilars enterprise.

The boards of both companies -- Biocon Biologics and Viatris -- gave nod to the transaction.

Biocon Biologics said that under the deal, subject to regulatory and other approvals, Viatris will receive consideration of up to $3.335 billion, including cash up to $2.335 billion and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), valued at $1 billion.

Viatris will receive cash consideration of $2 billion on closing of the transaction and up to $335 million as additional payments expected to be paid in 2024, it said.After closure of the deal, Biocon Biologics will realise the full revenue and associated profits from its partnered products, a step-up from its existing arrangement with Viatris, it said.

"The deal will expand Biocon Biologics’ EBITDA base and strengthen its overall financials, enabling investments for sustained long- term growth," it added.

As part of the agreement, Biocon Biologics will have a comprehensive portfolio comprising its current range of commercialised insulins, oncology and immunology biosimilars as well as several other biosimilar assets currently under development. Biocon Biologics also has access to the vaccines

“This acquisition is transformational and will create a unique fully integrated, world-leading biosimilars enterprise. Our long-standing global partnership with Viatris has enabled us to achieve many firsts, setting new benchmarks for the global biosimilars industry," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics.

"This strategic combination brings together the complementary capabilities and strengths of both partners and prepares us for the next decade of value creation for all our stakeholders," she added.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 subject to satisfaction of closing conditions including regulatory approvals, according to Biocon.

“Our unique collaboration with Biocon began more than a decade ago, even before a biosimilars pathway was defined in most countries. During that time, we have experienced many successes, and today is no exception as we join together to create a new, uniquely positioned world-class vertically integrated biosimilars leader. This transaction will allow Viatris to continue to participate in the global biosimilars space in a more optimized way, while also allowing us to accelerate our own financial priorities," said Robert J Coury, Executive Chairman at Viatris.

Currently, Biocon Biologics has a portfolio of 20 biosimilars, and the acquisition significantly strengthens its position in providing affordable access to patients through its portfolio in diabetes, oncology, immunology and other noncommunicable diseases.