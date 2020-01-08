#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Big returns from smallcaps — These 3 little-known stocks turn Rs 10,000 to over Rs 2 lakh in 3 years

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:27 PM IST

Despite the ongoing polarisation in markets with the largecaps mainly contributing to the gains in the benchmark indices, select smallcap stocks have delivered startling returns in the last 3 years.
Most stocks from broader markets have been in a bear's grip with many wiping out up to 99 percent of investors’ wealth.
Three little-known companies in the BSE smallcap index have delivered over 2,000 percent returns in the last 5 years.
