Big Idea for 2020: Betting on the restoration of our own 'paradise'

Updated : December 23, 2019 11:03 AM IST

J&K Bank is the best proxy to bet on the restoration of our very own paradise on earth.
This bank is today trading at the same prices it was trading ten years ago.
Size your investments keeping the immediate horizon of a buy above 31 with a stop loss below 28 and the initial goal of 62.
