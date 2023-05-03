BHEL zooms for the second consecutive day on participation in Indian railways upgradation

The growing thermal order inflows aided by orders from Indian railways is what has got the street excited on the $3.7 billion engineering and capital goods company, BHEL. The stock zooms for the second consecutive day with total gains of about 12 percent.

A revised thermal pipeline is expected to drive order inflow visibility for this company. Nuvama Research expects BHEL to be a key beneficiary of the rising thermal market in the country. Currently, there is limited participation from private players and hence, competition is less, barring L&T.