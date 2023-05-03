English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsBHEL zooms for the second consecutive day on participation in Indian railways upgradation

BHEL zooms for the second consecutive day on participation in Indian railways upgradation

BHEL zooms for the second consecutive day on participation in Indian railways upgradation
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 3, 2023 3:27:01 PM IST (Published)

The growing thermal order inflows aided by orders from Indian railways is what has got the street excited on the $3.7 billion engineering and capital goods company, BHEL. The stock zooms for the second consecutive day with total gains of about 12 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


A revised thermal pipeline is expected to drive order inflow visibility for this company. Nuvama Research expects BHEL to be a key beneficiary of the rising thermal market in the country. Currently, there is limited participation from private players and hence, competition is less, barring L&T.
On the railways front, BHEL is optimistic to ride on the ongoing upgradation of Indian railways. In April, the company in a consortium received an order to supply 80 Vande Bharat trains implying Rs 24,000 crore of product order value. Further, an additional order for Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) has also been placed for 35 years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X