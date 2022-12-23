BHEL signs technology license agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW for CFBC Boilers

This technology will enable BHEL to provide biomass co-fired CFBC boilers.

Shares of state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) plunged over 5 percent in intra-day trade on Friday after the company announced its collaboration with Finland-based Sumitomo SHI FW for manufacturing boilers.

BHEL has tied up with SGW for the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in India and in overseas territories except for select countries.

The long-term technology license agreement with SFW will strengthen BHEL’s comprehensive capabilities to cater to power plant requirements meeting extant emission norms. Also, it will contribute to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits such as fuel flexibility while meeting emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads vis-à-vis conventional coal-based technologies.

Further, CFBC boilers have lower sulphur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions and hence, do not require the installation of additional emission control equipment. Moreover, this technology will also enable BHEL to provide biomass co-fired CFBC boilers.

SFW provides energy and environmental technologies as well as services focused on high efficiency and flexible generation of energy. It has the largest global network for CFBC technology, having delivered over 540 CFBC boilers.

Shares of BHEL ended 5.58 percent lower at Rs 74.50 on Friday.