The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jumped more than 7 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

In an open competitive bidding process, BHEL has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 10,800 crore fleet mode tender floated by NPCIL for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island package projects, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

With this, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines, it said.

Further, it stated that the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.

Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2x700 MWe Steam Turbine Generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant (Unit 3&4) and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant (Unit 7&8).

The share price of BHEL has gained over 23 percent in the last one month, while it is up more than 47 percent in 2021. The stock has risen over 126 percent in last one year.

At 9:40 am, the shares of BHEL were trading 6.99 percent higher at Rs 53.60 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.87 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.