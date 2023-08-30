CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsShares of this state run entity are trading at their highest level since May 2017 – Here's why

Shares of this state-run entity are trading at their highest level since May 2017 – Here's why

BHEL's remarkable stock performance over the past few trading sessions is testament to the market's confidence in the company's ability to leverage its strong order inflow and make a resurgence in the power sector. While challenges may still exist, the recent developments indicate that BHEL is once again a company to watch in the ever-evolving world of stock trading.

Profile image

By Vivek Iyer  Aug 30, 2023 1:37:01 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have embarked on an impressive run, soaring by nearly 9 percent, over the last two trading sessions. This bullish momentum has extended into the third consecutive day.

Share Market Live


The last time the stock reached such heights was on May 11, 2017. However, it's important to note that BHEL is still quite a distance away from its all-time high of Rs 345.30, which it achieved in December 2007.
What's driving this remarkable resurgence in BHEL's stock price? A significant factor is the company's robust technical position. The stock is comfortably trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA, and 200-DMA. In the past year alone, BHEL's stock has nearly doubled, registering an impressive 95 percent increase.
But what's truly exciting investors is the company's recent order inflow. BHEL has been on the receiving end of substantial orders. Just last week, the company secured an order from NHPC worth over Rs 2,240 crore. Another substantial order came from the Mahan Thermal Power Project, amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore. This translates to a staggering total of almost Rs 6,200 crore in orders received in just one week.
These large order inflows come on the heels of BHEL's lackluster performance in the first quarter of FY24, marked by weak execution. However, the company managed to counterbalance this with its impressive order inflow, totaling Rs 15,600 crore. As a result, BHEL's order book now stands at an impressive figure in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BHELNHPC

Recommended Articles

View All
Zee Entertainment shares gain after SAT says the Zee-Sony merger is a public interest issue

Zee Entertainment shares gain after SAT says the Zee-Sony merger is a public interest issue

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

European indices largely higher mirroring positive cues from Wall Street

European indices largely higher mirroring positive cues from Wall Street

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Ramkrishna Forgings gains 2% on Rs 74 crore order win from European firm

Ramkrishna Forgings gains 2% on Rs 74 crore order win from European firm

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

This analyst recommends buying Marico and Havells India — here’s why

This analyst recommends buying Marico and Havells India — here’s why

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X