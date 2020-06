The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 15 percent on Thursday after Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal complimented the company and said it is extremely capable of producing the best power plants in the world.

The stock rose as much as 14.9 percent to Rs 31.55 per share on the BSE in intraday deals.

Most of the power plants in India are imported from China. BHEL, a PSU, is very capable to produce the best power plants in the world. If given full autonomy and either corporatized or privatized, without laying off any personnel, it can do wonders for #atmanirbharIndia. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 17, 2020

Tagging the Ministry of Power in one of his tweets, Agarwal said that BHEL cannot just serve for Indian demand but is also capable of exporting projects.

"It cannot only cater to Indian demand but also export projects on a turn-key basis," he wrote.

Earlier in the week, the company fell around 10 percent after it reported a weak set of numbers for the March quarter. BHEL posted a net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to a net profit of Rs 676 crore in Q4FY19.