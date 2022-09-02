Nomura expects BHEL to benefit from increased capex, but...

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Nomura increased its price target on BHEL and also upgraded its rating. But the firm is not entirely bullish on the capital goods company. Find out why.

Broking firm Nomura upgraded capital goods maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) to neutral from reduce and also doubled its price target to Rs 65 from the previous target of Rs 27. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 8.3 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

The firm believes that BHEL is likely to be a beneficiary of a potential revival in thermal ordering. "A revival in thermal ordering is a key upside risk," Nomura's Priyankar Biswas wrote in the note. "We estimate a near-term tender pipeline of 9.4 GW, with another 9.4 GW in the medium term."

Shares of BHEL opened higher but gave up the gains in the early minutes of trade. The stock trades 0.7 percent lower at Rs 59.80 as of 9:30 am. Out of the 21 analysts that track the stock, 16 of them have a "sell" recommendation, four have a "hold" while a solitary analyst has a "buy" recommendation.

Shares of BHEL have declined 32 percent over the last five years due to lack of thermal orders and an increased focus on renewables. The company's high fixed cost structure and elevated debt levels have also hurt its financial performance. In fact, BHEL's 64 percent jump in 2021 went unnoticed as the stock declined 17 percent, 41 percent, and 21 percent in the three prior years. Over the last 10 years, the stock has given positive annual returns only thrice.

Nomura expects potential thermal orders of 5-7GW per annum over FY23-25 as the current thermal power plants under construction may not suffice to keep deficits in check over a two to three-year period. While BHEL has had declining gross margins due to weak tendering and intense competition, the brokerage expects the revival in orders to address some of these issues.

Legacy Issues Persist

Despite the upgrade in rating and revision in price target, Nomura expects legacy issues of recovering receivables to remain a challenge for BHEL. However, the brokerage expects that metric to improve. Higher headcounts along with a rise in average pay has been another challenge for BHEL. While the headcount is reducing as more expensive retirees are not being fully replaced, the employee cost share in sales may revert to long-term averages if the order flow remains robust.

Cash Challenges

BHEL ended FY22 with a net cash balance sheet of Rs 2,324 crore. However, there are total employee liabilities of Rs 1,800 crore which are not part of the balance sheet. In addition, there are additionally Rs 2,900 crore worth of claims for liquidated damages imposed by customers but come up as contingent liabilities and thus are not provisioned. "Thus, overall off-balance-sheet liabilities exceed the net cash position," Nomura's note said.

Nomura also cut BHEL's FY23F earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 15 percent to factor in commodity headwinds. The brokerage house is also considering average thermal ordering level at 7GW per annum and partial recovery in gross margins for FY24F/FY25F estimates.