BHEL Share Price: Stock crosses Rs 100 for the first time after February 1, 2018

The first unit of the 2 x 660 Maitree Super Thermal Power Project was synchronised with the National Grid in August 2022 and was commissioned earlier this year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) on Wednesday announced that it has successfully synchronised the second 660 megawatts (MW) unit of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh.

BHEL said that the synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high-level G2G (government-to-government) meeting.

Reacting to the announcement, BHEL shares gained over 4 percent in intra-day trade to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 101.74 on the BSE. Showing strong momentum, the stock has gained nearly 20 percent in the past month compared to a 6 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex during the same period.

The project is located at Rampal, in the district of Bagerhat, within the Khulna division, Bangladesh. It was set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Co. Ltd. (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC Ltd.

The project has used state-of-the-art ultra-supercritical technology for lower emissions. It has also taken many other steps to mitigate environmental impacts that include controlling SOx emissions, installing the tallest chimney in Bangladesh (275 metres) for wider dispersion of emissions, controlling ash particulate matter, and minimising water consumption, among others.

