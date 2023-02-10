BHEL Q3 net profit jumps 56% from last year to Rs 42 crore, revenue up 2.5%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ended at Rs 75.35, down by Rs 1.00, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported a 56.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 42.3 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 27 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,264 crore during the period under review, up 2.5 percent against Rs 5,134 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 62.4 percent to Rs 144.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 89.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 2.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 1.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies of its kind in India engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.