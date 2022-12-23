English
market News

BHEL partners with Finland-based Sumitomo for CFBC boilers

BHEL partners with Finland-based Sumitomo for CFBC boilers

BHEL partners with Finland-based Sumitomo for CFBC boilers
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 23, 2022 3:59:44 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ended at Rs 73.95, down by Rs 4.95, or 6.27 percent on the BSE.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it has entered into a long-term technology license agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical circulating fluidised bed combustion (CFBC) boilers.

The technology license agreement with SFW will strengthen BHEL's comprehensive capabilities to cater to power plant requirements meeting extant emission norms and contribute to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, the company said in an exchange filing.
CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits viz. fuel flexibility while meeting extant emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads vis-à-vis conventional coal-based technologies. Further, CFBC boilers have lower SOx and NOx emissions and hence do not require the installation of additional emission control equipment or systems, it said.
Also Read: Flipkart and PhonePe will now operate as fully separate entities
Significantly, this technology will also enable BHEL to provide bio-mass co-fired CFBC boilers. SFW is a global, innovative provider of energy and environmental technologies and services focusing on high efficiency and flexible generation of energy, it added.
SFW has the largest global network for CFBC technology, having delivered 540 plus CFBC boilers, which includes state-of-the-art Once-Through supercritical boilers supplied to large power plants running successfully over the past several years.
The agreement was signed by Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (Engineering, Research & Development), BHEL and Asif Hussain, senior vice president (Licensing, Strategy & Business Development), SFW, in the presence of Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL and functional Directors on the Board of BHEL.
Also Read: Tata Communications aims to deliver end-to-end media platform through Switch acquisition
